WEST BEND
Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow
Sept. 20, 1941 - April 5, 2022
Bonita 'Bonnie' Faye Luckow (nee Staub), age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, with her family at her side or holding her close in their hearts, as she transitioned home.
Bonnie was a fiercely beloved Wife, Mama, Gramcracker, Gigi and the center of her family’s universe. She lived her life with passion, loyalty, and laughter. She was a true force to be reckoned with.
Bonnie was born on September 20, 1941, in Evansville, Indiana, to Clarence and Lula Staub (nee Luttrell) who taught her Southern gentility, grit, and the art of being a matriarch. The youngest of three, she was often an active participant in her siblings’ (mis)adventures and the tight-knit neighborhood’s daily drama.
While attending Central High, she worked part time as a grocery store clerk until a handsome soldier stole her heart. She said a co-worker bet her a quarter to ask him on a date. He said it was love at first sight. Within a few months, she graduated and married the love of her life, Douglas, on July 16, 1958. They moved to Milwaukee in 1965, then to West Bend in 1970.
Together, they built an incredible life; a family of 5 children, a successful business, and a home filled with so many happy moments that any sad days seem inconsequential. Their love was a gift to witness. They enjoyed dancing in the living room, singing loudly without regard to the actual lyrics of a song, and in later years, traveling the world until Douglas’ death in 2014.
For most of her life, Bonnie was in constant motion. The epitome of a steel magnolia, she ran the house, the kids’ lives, their business accounting, enjoyed reading, genealogy, wrote a few books, hosted the best “get-togethers,” took amazing trips and slayed dragons for the people she loved. You rarely saw her sitting down unless she was watching the Packers. She knew so much about the team and football; she called the plays before the ball snapped! Unyieldingly loyal, she even loved them during the Lindy Infante years. Her home was usually filled with family and friends, her phone ringing off the hook until the day she left us.
Regardless of age, she remained unstoppable, living a full life while always wearing designer shoes. Nothing was more important to her than time with the Grands. She encouraged snitching on one another so she could hear all their latest gossip and taught them each what unconditional love really means.
She will be forever desperately missed by her children Roger (Trudi) Luckow of West Bend, Karoline (Steven) Roehl of Ocala, FL, Randal (Timm Elmer) Luckow of Los Angeles, CA, Kathleen (Anthony) Gigante of Menifee, CA, and Kelli (Vernon) Schultz of Kewaskum; beloved grandchildren: Samuel, Jaclyn, Katelyn, Hannah, Alyssa, Ashley (Joseph), Rae (Jeremy), Ryan (Andrea), Beth (Dave); great-grandchildren: Joel, Turner, Evelyn, Reagan. Also survived by in-laws Marilyn Cain and Patrick Luckow.
She was met in heaven by her handsome husband, Douglas; her parents; brother Kenneth; and sister Bettye; many relatives and friends; her dogs Puffi and Ellie. They are rejoicing together while drinking Double Colas.
A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church (323 S. Fifth Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Rev. Clarissa Martinelli presiding. Visitation will be at church on Sunday, April 10, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.. Private interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
To honor her, please join us in a toast and raise a glass to our Queen!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.