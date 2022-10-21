WEST BEND
Bonnie M. Weiss
Bonnie M. Weiss (Nee Spaeth) passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the age of 57. She was born in Athens, WI, the daughter of John S. and Gloria J. (Nee Heidmann) Spaeth. Bonnie graduated from West Bend East High School and graduated with an associate degree in Graphic Design from Moraine Park Technical College. Bonnie married Kenneth Weiss in 1999. She enjoyed Crafts, crocheting, scrapbooking, cooking, baking, concerts, playing Bingo and an occasional road trip. Most of all Bonnie loved being with her children and grandchildren, and helping with all the clubs and sports they were in. They lovingly knew her as a "Mother Hen".
Bonnie is survived by her husband Kenneth of 23 years; children Beth (Nicholas) Smith, Betsy Cortinaz, Jonathan (Julie) Hunter, Katherine Verdic, Thomas Hunter Jr., and Jamison Weiss; grandchildren Shaylee, Dominic, Hailey, Josh, Logan, Braelynn, AJ, Ariel, and Ella; Father John (Doris) Spaeth. She is further survived by her siblings Brenda (Kevin) Jonas, and William Spaeth, other relatives and friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her mother, Gloria; brother Robert Spaeth and son Jeffrey Hunter.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, from 4:00PM until 5:45PM, with a time of Sharing at 6:00PM, at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com.