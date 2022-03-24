TOWN OF HERMAN
Brad M. Callies
Dec. 12, 1964 - March 21, 2022
Brad M. Callies, age 57, of the Town of Herman, Hartford, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 21, 2022, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee, surrounded by his close family.
Brad was born December 12, 1964 in Hartford to Dana R. (nee Zaichek) and Melvin O. Callies. He graduated Hartford High School, class of 1983. Brad earned his Certificate of Agriculture from the University of Madison-Wisconsin. He was a dedicated, lifelong dairy farmer. Brad was united in marriage to Julie A. Infalt on June 30, 1984, at St. Lawrence Church.
Brad was also dedicated to his faith in God and his church, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served on their council several times. He was a very proud grandpa and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed UTV trips, NASCAR and Indy Car Series racing, finding new breweries to tour around Wisconsin, reading, and was a history buff who also enjoyed watching James Bond movies. Brad was also proud of building his own HUMMER.
Brad is survived by his loving wife, Julie Callies; loved children, Craig (Melissa) Callies, Amanda (Keven) Tate, and Dylan Callies; treasured grandchildren, Carsyn, Kashton, Cameron, and Kinsley Callies, Brayden, Ivy, and Ryker Tate, and Mia and Ellie Callies; loving parents, Dana and Melvin Callies; dear siblings, Gina (Jesse) Collier and Andrea (Larry) Neu; dear parents-in-law, LeRoy and Donna (nee Komp) Infalt; dear siblings-in-law, Jeff (Chris) Infalt, Jackie Infalt, and Jane (Jim) Schmidt. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold (Ivy) Callies and George (June) Zaichek.
Funeral services for Brad will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church (W691 County Road S, Huilsburg (Hartford), Wisconsin 53027, with the Rev. Jeffery Drake officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Immediately following service, committal in the church cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Brad are appreciated to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, the Vasculitis Foundation, or family’s choice.
The Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.