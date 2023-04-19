SLINGER
Brenda Lee Jacklin
March 7, 1971 - April 16, 2023
Brenda Lee Jacklin (nee Hunt), age 52, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, at her home in Slinger. She was born on March 7, 1971, to Richard and Lourdes (nee Bermudez) Hunt of Rothschild.
Brenda enjoyed dancing, art, horses, and spending time vacationing with her family.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 25 years, William; children, Marshall, Andrew and Chase; siblings, Jose (Julie) Hunt, Mary Hunt and Patty (Pete) LaViolette; parents, Richard and Lourdes Hunt; numerous nieces and nephews.
Brenda was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Sally Hunt, Francisco (Pancho) and Francisca (Paquita) Bermudez Del Valle; aunt Judy (nee Hunt) Loforno.
A celebration of life will be at 2:00 on April 29, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on April 29 from 10:30 until 1:45.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Medical College of Wisconsin Brain Tumor Research Program. Checks made payable to: MCW Brain Tumor Research Program. Mail to: Dept. of Neurology in care of Dr. Jennifer Connelly, Medical College of Wisconsin, 9200 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53226.
A special thank-you to the many family, friends and co-workers that have helped Brenda along her journey. The visits, flowers, meals and gifts brought her much joy and happiness. We want to thank Brenda 2.0 for creating such a special night for Brenda. She was overwhelmed by the love of that evening. Thank you to the nurses and doctors at Froedtert and The Medical College of Wisconsin and Horizon Hospice Care. You made her journey easier and always provided Brenda with the best possible care. Thank you to the Slinger School District and Addison Elementary Staff for the meals, love and support. We would also like to thank Brenda’s co-workers and friends at Northwestern Mutual for the many cards and gifts. Thank you, St. Peter’s Church, for supporting Brenda’s faith throughout her journey. Thanks to Dawn, Barb and Julie for your gentle care of Brenda over her final months. Sue, thank you for your support of Brenda with your visits, you always brought a smile to her face. Finally, thank you to the Slinger community for the outpouring of love and support. This is a special community with many wonderful people.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.