Brenda M. Sharky
Oct. 6, 1939 - March 1, 2022
Brenda M. (Winters) Sharky, age 82, of Fredonia, WI, passed away on March 1, 2022, with her family by her side.
Brenda was born on October 6, 1939, in Perrysville, IN, the daughter of Fred and Susia (Van Sickle) Winters.
Brenda is survived by her daughters, Susan (James) Kraemer of Kiel, WI, Margaret (Richard) Duncan of Fredonia, WI, Linda (Robert) Morris of San Tan Valley, AZ and Jeanette (Michael) Smith of St. Charles, MO. She is further survived by 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister, Rita Whyte and brother, John (Peggy) Winters. She is preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Jerry; siblings; Charles, Vivian, Wanda, Gayle, Charlotte, Frieda and James.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.