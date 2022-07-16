WEST BEND
Brenda V. Herther
May 11, 1956 — July 14, 2022
Brenda V. Herther, age 66, of West Bend, a caring, patient, loving, kind servant of the Lord, was called to glory by her Savior on July 14 in the presence of her family at home.
Brenda was born on May 11, 1956, the daughter of Clarence and Esther (Neitzel) Wasmund in Hartford. She was united in marriage to James E. Herther on January 22, 1977, at Faith United Church of Christ in Slinger. She spent her life working originally at City Bakery in West Bend, then Jim’s Bakery, and later at Jim’s Place in Slinger. In her spare time she enjoyed investing in her grandchildren and spending time in her garden with her flowers. She was also actively involved in the Auxiliary of The Gideons International.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 45 years, James of West Bend; her mother, Esther Wasmund; her children Sarah (Andy) Kern of Slinger, Jennifer (Jamie) Michalkiewicz of Liberty Hill, TX, and Matthew (Becky) Herther of West Bend; 13 grandchildren: Silas, Lucas, Chloe, Julia, Josiah, Matthias, and Hannah Kern, Mason, Allison, and Reid Michalkiewicz. Owen, Chelsea, and Gavin Herther; her sisters Arlene Wasmund of Lomira, Marilyn Braun of Iron Ridge, Karen (Daniel) Nickel of Iron Ridge, Janet (Steve) Lichtensteiger of Cecil; her brothers Darryl (Lori) Wasmund of Mayville, Darris (Jill) Wasmund of Horicon; brother-in-law Craig Aufderheide of Lomira. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence; sister, Loraine; and brother-in-law Tom Braun.
A funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with her son-in-law Pastor Andy Kern presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior on Tuesday, July 19, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Froedtert Hospital of Wisconsin and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their care during this time.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to The Gideons International.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.