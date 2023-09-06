THE VILLAGES, FL
Brian Scot Beaty
Brian Scot Beaty, 66, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully August 30, 2023 from complications of kidney disease.
Brian enjoyed and worked for many years as a plumber in Cedarburg/Grafton. Prior to that he was employed as a machinist.
He was born in West Bend to George and Rosemary (Jeske) and grew up in Richfield.
He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; children, Allison (Rob), Ashley (Chase) and Alex (Mackinzi). He is and always will be a proud Opa to his very special and much loved grandson, Idris.
He is also survived by 8 brothers and sisters, relatives and many cherished longtime friends.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the future.
If desired, in lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, donations can be made to the American Kidney Fund, kidneyfund.org.