WEST BEND
Brian William McDonald
Oct. 26, 1950 - July 26, 2022
Brian William McDonald, “Bigmac,” 71, of West Bend passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Froedtert in Wauwatosa after a 20-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 26, 1950, in North Dakota to Ralph and Donna (nee Hatton) McDonald. Brian graduated from Greendale High in 1968. Brian was a U.S. Vietnam Air Force Veteran and a proud member of Lt. Ray Dickop Post 36 and VFW Post 1393. He then was a Wisconsin State Trooper for Washington and Dodge County for 28 years. Brian loved watching trains, fishing at his lake home and kidding his grandkids.
Brian is survived by his wife, Patricia (nee Schneider) McDonald; son, Shawn (Sheila); and daughter, Tracy (Dave) Dallmann; his grandkids, Max, Tori and Alex; sister, Patti Spencer (Marc); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his son Cory Matthew (1981), and brother Tom (Lynne) and his parents.
A funeral service will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Clarissa Martinelli presiding with military honors to follow. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home on Friday, August 5, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Interment will take place at Arlington Cemetery in Milwaukee.
The family wants to thank Dr. Mooney and all the wonderful nurses at the Kraemer Cancer Center for making his days there enjoyable. (He liked to watch the nurses as they worked - and kid them too!) That was Mr. B!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.