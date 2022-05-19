Brother Richard Hart, OFM Cap.
September 12, 1929 - May 14, 2022
Brother Richard Hart, OFM Cap., died peacefully on May 14, 2022 at the age of 92. Richard was born Nelson on September 12, 1929 in Allenton.
Br. Richard was invested in the Order of Capuchin Franciscans on August 31, 1947, in Huntington, IN, and perpetually professed on September 1, 1951, in Garrison, N.Y. He was ordained a priest on September 8, 1955.
Br. Richard’s first role was as a teacher - a ministry that he would continue throughout his entire life. He served as a professor at various levels of studies for the Capuchins from 1956 to 1976. From 1961 to 1972, he was the Director of Clerics for our friars in priestly studies at Crown Point, IN. He was made the Director of Capuchin Preachers in 1972 and moved to Milwaukee in 1974. When he was not traveling or preaching a parish mission, he would help at local parishes with Sunday liturgies, where he developed a relationship with the local community.
As he grew older, his gifts would be shared with the next generation of friars. When the program for new friars was moved to Milwaukee, Br. Richard became a teacher once again, helping friars proclaim the Gospel and teach the fundamentals of public speaking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward George Hart and Sylvia (Mueller) Hart, as well as his brother-in-law Tom Coon. He is survived by his sisters La Verne and Mardell; his brother-in-law, Francis Ahyee; and his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for over 70 years.
Funeral arrangements will be held at St. Francis Church, 1927 Vel R. Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, on May 23, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Liturgy of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will occur at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, at 2:30 p.m.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, 920-999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.