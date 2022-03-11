WEST BEND
Bruce Alan Witt
Aug. 19, 1950 - March 9, 2022
Bruce Alan Witt, O3E USAF Retired, 71, of West Bend, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after a long battle with multiple health complications. His loving wife and family were a comfort to him in his final days at Kathy Hospice.
Bruce was born in Milwaukee on August 19, 1950, to George Witt Jr. and Joyce M. (nee Lawrence) Witt. After graduating from Washington High School in Milwaukee in 1968, he joined the U.S. Navy and attended boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, being stationed in Vietnam. Upon returning stateside, Bruce left the Navy as a PO3 and a short time later enlisted in the United States Air Force. Bruce was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, where he met his first wife, Donna Lee Drake, and they were married in 1974. Bruce was transferred to U.S. Upper Hayford in England. They welcomed a daughter, Martina, in February 1975. Two years later in August 1977, they welcomed a son, Christopher. That same year, he was assigned to Scott Air Force Base in Missouri. Bruce and Donna decided to part ways and Bruce became a loving and devoted single father.
In 1979, Bruce was assigned to Randolph Air Force base in San Antonio, TX.
In 1980, Bruce met Lynda (nee Wehmeyer) Linn at a Super Bowl party. They were married on April 25, 1981. In addition to accepting Lynda’s two sons, Trevor and Devin Linn, like his own, a year later, they welcomed a daughter, Ginger. Bruce was transferred to Columbus Air Force base in MS in 1983, where he served two years. In 1985, he was then assigned to Lakenheath Air Force Base in England. His tour lasted until February 1987. The family returned to San Antonio, TX, where Bruce was stationed at Kelly Air Force Base until his retirement in 1991 as an OE3.
Since military retirement, he earned his master’s degree in Marriage and Family Counseling. Bruce was employed as a psychotherapist, specializing in drug/alcohol abuse and marriage/family counseling in Victoria, TX, Kettle Moraine Correctional Facility, Kettle Moraine Counseling Services, Rogers Behavioral Health, Community Memorial Hospital Outpatient Mental Health, and the VA in Milwaukee until he was medically retired in 2008.
All his life, Bruce took pride in being physically active. He enjoyed racquetball, jogging, hunting, yard work, and woodworking. He had a beautiful flower garden and grew healthy vegetables for his family to enjoy. His woodworking projects included toys, sewing cabinets, hope chests, signs, furniture, utility trailer and he refinished and rebuilt his back deck. He enjoyed going up north to hunt with his dad and uncles, as well as with his son, Chris. Bruce also had a close connection with the dogs in his life. Trixie, Buffy, Mutley, Missy, Halo, Dixie, Zelda, Scruffy, and Rayne all loved to play ball, go hunting, walk, rough house, and cuddle with their human. Bruce’s life was made complete with the addition of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They looked forward to tickling time with their papa, woodworking projects, ball practice, zoo trips, silly songs, and sayings, as well as looking out into the audience at special events and seeing Papaw as one of their biggest supporters!
Bruce was an active member of the Lt. Ray Dickop Post 36 American Legion, which he served as historian. Other memberships include the Fred A. Schaefer VFW Post 1393, DAV, and Vietnam Veterans. He was honored to serve along with his fellow veterans during the Washington County Fair Pancake Breakfast, information booth representative, Brat Frys, and poppy distribution. Bruce looked incredibly sharp in any military uniform he wore. He was so humbled to have served his country.
Bruce is survived by many people who loved him and will be comforted by precious memories: Lynda Witt, his loving wife of 41 years; two sisters, Charlene Jensen and Christie (John) Nummerdor; brother-in-law, Walter Wehmeyer; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Marek. His four children, Devin (Shannon) Linn, Martina (Shannon Zittlow) Ritger, Christopher (Emilie) Witt, and Ginger (Jeff Reimer) Witt will forever be grateful for the impact he has made in their lives. Cherished memories will live in the hearts of Bruce’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Kory (Kristen) Witt and their children, Owen, Audrey, Emersynn, and Everleigh, Devin Linn, and his daughter, Kennedy, Phillip (Dana Schnabl) Ritger, Spencer Scheunemann, Dominik (Emma Clough) Linn, Alyson Ritger, and her son Jeremy, Rebecca Kempfer, Dominic Sharp, Madalynn Ritger, Aramie Ritger, Kaitlynn Sharp, Teddy Cakanic, Anna Ritger, and Elizabeth Ritger.
Preceding Bruce in eternal life were his maternal grandparents, Frank and Muriel Lawrence; paternal grandparents, George, and Ella Witt; parents, George and Joyce Witt; father- and mother-in-law, Walter and Durann Wehmeyer; stepson, Trevor M. Linn; grandson, Samuel J. Ritger; sister, Sherry L. Witt; nephew, George M. Hebert; two brothers-in-law, Ben Marek and Stephen A. Jensen; sister-in-law, Mary Wehmeyer; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members.
A celebration of life visitation in remembrance of Bruce will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian burial for Bruce will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend.
Visitation will be at church Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until this time of Mass. Father Carlos Londono will officiate and military honors will take place after Mass.
Those who desire to do so can make memorial donations in Bruce Witt’s name to any of the organizations he was a member of. The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and nurses of Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls, Bria Health Services Trinity Village in Brown Deer, and Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
