Calvin C. Cudnohoske ‘Cal’
April 18, 1941 - March 17, 2023
Calvin C. Cudnohoske “Cal” passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the age of 81. Cal was born in Milwaukee, on April 18, 1941, the son of Edward and Mildred Cudnohoske. He married Mary E. Bauer on May 7, 1994, at Calvary Assembly of God, in West Bend. Cal served in the United States Army as a stenographer from 1958-1962. He was a charter member of the Gillett-Oconto Falls Rotary Club along with other community service.
Cal is survived by his loving wife, Mary E. Cudnohoske, of 28 years; four stepchildren Bob (Kelly) Nelson, Jeffery Nelson, Dawn (David) Boelter, and Jaime (Steve) Kauper. He is further survived by grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Cal was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wallace and Kenneth Cudnohoske; and two brothers-in-law Bill Snyder, and Harold Laux; sisters Olive (Harold), Judy (Russell Breit), and Marion (Bill Snyder).
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy Hospice or a charity of your choice in Calvin’s name would be appreciated.
