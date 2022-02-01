WEST BEND
Candace ‘Candy’ Jean (nee Benzow) Hoffman
Aug. 5, 1945 - Jan. 26, 2022
Candace “Candy” Jean (nee Benzow) Hoffman, age 76, of West Bend, was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at the Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Candy was born on August 5, 1945 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to the late Arnold “Arne” and Myra “Jo” (nee Noble) Benzow. She was united in marriage to Kurt Hoffman on May 12, 1979, at Berea Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Candy was a longtime volunteer both at church and at her children’s schools. It was her passion for helping people that led her to become an office manager at the American Red Cross. Her heart was for her family and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was famous for “Nana’s Mac & Cheese." She was a pro-life advocate and a strong woman of faith who simply enjoyed being in God’s creation.
Candy is survived by her husband, Kurt; four children, Jay (Lori) Hagen, Ted (Melody) Hoffman, Jenny (Dave) Riley, and Shawn (Sarah) Hoffman; a son-in-law, Dan Wilds; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sandy (Ken) Adams, Cindy (Tom) Mueller, and Linda (Chum) Nault; two brothers, Jeff (Carrie) Benzow and Steve (Jane) Benzow; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, other relatives, and close friends.
In addition to her parents, Candy was preceded in death by two children, Joy Wilds and Stuart Hagen.
Candy’s family would like to extend a sincere thank-you to their family and friends for all of their heartfelt prayers.
A memorial service in remembrance of Candy will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Living Word Lutheran Church in Jackson. The Rev. Christopher Davis will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Living Word Lutheran Church, Living Word Lutheran School, or Eye Witness For Life would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Candy’s arrangements. The online guest book and condolences may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095).