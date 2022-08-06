SOUTH MILWAUKEE / WEST BEND
Candice L. Whitemore
Candice L. Whitemore, age 73, born in and long-term resident of South Milwaukee, and in later years, Cedar Community West Bend, passed peacefully in her sleep Monday, August 1, 2022.
Candice is survived by her brother and his family, Robin (Kim) Whitemore; nephews and niece, James, Tyler, and Courtney Whitemore; uncles and aunts, Colin, Janiel (Donna), Curtis (Linda) McDermott; cousins, Kirk, Tracey, Kelly, DeAnn, and Scott McDermott; and stepsiblings, Lois (Chris) Krenzke and Leon (Debbie) Vanderhoef. She is further survived by beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Candice was preceded in death by her parents, Allen Whitemore and Kathleen (nee McDermott) Whitemore-Vanderhoef and grandparents, Frank and Viola McDermott.
To honor Candice’s wishes, a private memorial gathering will be held by her immediate family in Arizona.
The Whitemore and McDermott family extend their sincere gratitude to Cedar Community in West Bend, especially the ForestView nursing staff and Hospice staff for their loving care of Candice for the last 8 1/2 years.
The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.