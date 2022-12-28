Carl Koepke
Carl Koepke, 86, was carried home to heaven, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, after a spontaneous brain hemorrhage. He is celebrating his eternal victory with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Carl was born in the Town of Kewaskum to the late Carnel and Angeline (nee Peters) Koepke. He was baptized and became a child of God at Holy Trinity Church in Kewaskum. He was confirmed at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Carl graduated Kewaskum High School and DeVry Tech in Chicago for electrical training. He joined the West Bend Company as an Electrical Specialist, where he worked for 40 years. He served his country in the 32nd Division of the National Guard, serving in the call-up during the Berlin Crisis.
Carl married the love of his life, Arlene Techtmann, at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. He enjoyed doting on his wife, bringing her home-grown roses, and spending time together. Carl and Arlene have been active members of Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend.
Carl lived his faith and loved his Savior. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather and he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a way of making everything special and created wonderful memories such as much-anticipated cottage and Fourth of July weekends; grandkids’ sleepovers, trips to the farm, mule rides, and holidays. Whatever the occasion, Carl enjoyed meeting and connecting with people, and his love for Christ was evident. He was a trusted friend and always ready to lend a helping hand. He could fix just about anything and enjoyed the challenge.
Carl’s thoughtful advice, words of encouragement, loving hugs, and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by many. He let the light of Christ shine through his interactions. Christ has welcomed Carl to heaven with open arms, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”
Carl is survived by his cherished wife of 63 years, Arlene; their children: James (Jill) Koepke of Mequon, Susan (Brendan) Keese of Whitefish Bay, Sandra (Jon) Buchholz of Phoenix, Ariz., and Jean (Gary) Soyk of West Bend. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Maura (Scott) Hegman, Erin (Dylan) Dooley, Matthew (Addy) Keese; Katrina (Ben) Bartsch, Carl (Sarah) Buchholz, Mark Buchholz, and Ruth (fiancŽ’ Paul Tuskowski) Buchholz; Amber Soyk, Trevor (Brittney) Soyk; John Koepke, Jeff Koepke; and eight great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers, Walter (Meredith) Koepke, William Koepke, and Allen (Bonnie) Koepke; sisters-in-law, Verna (Bob) Kudek, Mae (Francis “Sonny”) Mehringer, Janet Techtmann; brothers-in-law, Richard Jr. (Diane) Techtmann and Lewis Enderle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Richard and Frieda (Hagner) Techtmann; sisters-in-law, Florence Enderle and Darlene Koepke; and brother-in-law, Paul Techtmann.
The service of celebration will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Road, West Bend.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., with service and military honors following. A luncheon will immediately follow.
The family would like to thank the Kewaskum first responders, the emergency staff at the West Bend Hospital, and all who attended to him and our family.
Memorials may be directed to Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church building fund, http://www.shepherdofthehillswi.com/page/memorials-and-gifts, or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School building fund, kmlhs.org/donate-page/.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Carl’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.