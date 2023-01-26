WEST BEND
Carol A. Ensinger
August 22, 1938 - Jan. 21, 2023
Carol A. Ensinger (nee Hansen) was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023, after a full life of 84 years.
She was born on August 22, 1938, to the late Ralph and Pearl (nee Hahlbeck) Hansen in Milwaukee. Carol graduated from Greendale High School in 1956. In June of 1964 she was united in marriage to Dr. David L. Bozikowski, with whom she had her four sons. Carol supported her husband’s military service, following him to Japan before settling in Green Bay in 1967 to raise her growing family. In 1975, she left Green Bay to raise the 4 boys in Greendale near her parents. In 1981, she fell in love with and married Martin “Marty” Ensinger. They raised a blended family of 9, first in Waukesha, then in Jackson before finally settling in West Bend in 2004. Carol worshiped the Lord at Community Church in West Bend and enjoyed many years of Bible Study with friends. Carol was a Packers fan. She also enjoyed painting, arranging flowers, bird watching, and antique shopping with Marty. Carol especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will surely be missed by all who knew her.
To cherish her memory, Carol leaves behind her four sons; Michael (Deborah) Bozikowski, Timothy (fiancee, Tracy) Bozikowski, Robert (Jennifer) Bozikowski and Daniel Bozikowski, and five step-children, Deborah (Cheryl) Ensinger, Krystyn (Dean) Hargrave, Laurie Vandenbush, Douglas (Marcia) Ensinger and Noel (Garrett) Black; 15 grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Marilyn (Stanley) Norbutus. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Martin.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
A funeral service in remembrance of Carol will be held on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Adam Baker officiating. Entombment will take place the following day at Washington County Memorial Park, 3358 Paradise Drive, West Bend, at 9:30 a.m.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.