Carol A. Libecki
August 30, 1935 — April 3, 2023
Carol A. Libecki (nee Miller), 87, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023, at Crossroads in Fond du Lac.
She was born on August 30, 1935, to the late Perry and Evelyn (nee Jakubowski) Miller in Milwaukee. Carol graduated from Riverside (East) High School in 1953 and went on to work in banking and late as the purchasing agent at a small manufacturing company for many years. After retiring to Theresa, she did a lot of work with the food pantry, volunteered at Theresa Elementary School and enjoyed running the football pool at the mobile park. Carol genuinely loved spending time on the phone keeping in touch with the many friends, co-workers and family members all over the USA.
Those Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son. Mark Libecki; a sister, Janet Haasch; a brother, John “Jack” (Gloria) Miller; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Miller and Marianne (Mike) Feltes; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Libecki; two brothers, David and Carl Miller; and a brother-in-law, Imants Jerums.
A private service will be held. The Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service have been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.