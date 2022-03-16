HARTFORD
Carol Ann Meyer
Dec. 9, 1955 - March 11, 2022
Carol Ann Meyer, age 66, of Hartford passed away with family at her side on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Hartford.
She was born on December 9, 1955, at Holy Family Hospital, Manitowoc, to her parents Larry Moore and Joan (Edmund) Schmitt.
She graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1974 and worked at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan for many years.
Carol is survived by her loving daughters Sarah and Lisa Meyer. She was proud nana of Madison, Hailee and Anikah Levanduski and Elizabeth Truter and one great-grandson, Jameson. Brother and sisters: Gary (Patricia) Moore, Dennis (Linda) Moore, Steve Schmitt, Gloria (friend Rob) Shuba, Wayne (Mary) Schmitt, Patricia (Edward) Contreras, Pamela (Thomas) Brink and Mary (Cory) Nennig. She is further survived by other relatives, friends and her close-knit senior community.
CarolÕs grandparents preceded her in death, Anton and Amanda Schuler, Thomas and Mary Moore, and her father, Larry Moore.
A visitation will take place at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral at 3 p.m. with Fr. Britto Suresh officiating. Interment will take place privately in St. St. Gregory Parish Cemetery in St. Nazianz.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.