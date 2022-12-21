Carol Butler
Sept. 23, 1963 - Dec. 15, 2022
Carol Butler was born on September 23, 1963, and born to eternal life on December 15, 2022, at the age of 59 years old. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Butler, of over 39 years. She was dear mother to Joseph (Sarah) Butler and Sarah Butler; grandmother to Aireanna. She was beloved daughter of Paul Fechter Jr. and Eva Fechter. She is also survived by sister Jane Fechter and brothers Paulie Fechter, Bill Fechter, Kevin (Cion) Fechter, Brian Fechter, and so many other relatives and friends.
As a partner and co-owner in the family businesses, she kept herself busy. She was Tom’s right-hand woman at Tom Butler Sales & Service, but most notably known in the community for Butler’s Fruits & Vegetables.
Her days changed with the seasons - planting seeds in Spring, selling produce in Summer, gathering the final harvest when the leaves changed color, and looking forward to next spring when the long Wisconsin winter started to take hold. She did this while always providing a helping hand and smiling face at Tom’s shop.
Her smile followed her wherever she would go.
Her spirit was genuine and kind.
She will be missed dearly, and in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road Cedarburg, WI 53012) from 10:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Burial to follow at St. Augustine Cemetery in West Bend.
Zwaska Funeral Home, Milwaukee, is serving the family. For more information, call 414-354-5330 or visit zwaskafuneral.com.