WATERTOWN
Carol J. Keil
June 19, 1932 - July 2, 2023
Carol J. Keil (nee Schultz), beloved wife of the late Phillip D. Keil, and dear mother of Bruce (Jane) Keil, Brad (Sandra) Keil, Becky, Boyd and Barbara (Dan Waala) Keil, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Carol was born on June 19, 1932 in Randolph to the late Ellis and Anna Schultz (Umland). Carol graduated from Luther Prep in Watertown. Carol married Phillip Keil on January 12, 1957. Carol was a whiz with numbers holding various accounting positions over the years and retiring from Washington County as payroll supervisor in the Accounting Department. Quick-witted and independent, Carol enjoyed shopping for new sweaters, watching old Westerns and musicals, and playing Words with Friends. In addition to her children, Carol is survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip; her parents, Ellis and Anna Schultz; her brothers Delmar (Lola) Schultz and Merlin (Marian) Schultz; her sisters Evelyn (Robert Nolte), Dorothy (Bernard Duve) and Ellen Schultz.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, W240-N3103 Pewaukee Road, Pewaukee, on Wednesday, July 26, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Lutheran Prep, Watertown, Wisconsin or the Church. Condolences can be found at www.harderfuneralhome.com.