WEST BEND
Carol J. Matenaer
March 6, 1955 - August 12, 2023
Carol J. Matenaer (Bake), 68, of West Bend, passed away on August 12, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
Carol was born on March 6, 1955, in Oconto, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie (nee Blahnik) Bake. She graduated as salutatorian from Oconto High School in 1973 before attending Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC), where she was recruited by the data processing program due to her strong math skills.
She began her professional career at Mirro Aluminum Company in Manitowoc, before moving to West Bend, where she worked for 45 years at the West Bend Company and Regal Ware. She completed her bachelor’s degree in business administration with Cardinal Stritch University while working full time.
On June 14, 1980, she was united in marriage to Mark Matenaer at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. Carol was a loving mother who cheered her sons on through countless sporting and life events. She also loved gardening, jigsaw puzzles and playing the saxophone. Above all else she enjoyed time with her granddaughter.
Carol will be sadly missed by her husband of 43 years, Mark; two sons, Kyle Matenaer and Ryan (Olivia) Matenaer; her granddaughter, Elowynn “Winnie” Matenaer; her siblings, Jackie Bake, Jon (Jennifer) Bake, Christy (Leroy) Rausch, Teresa (David) Retzlaff; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Muraski and Patsy Bake; many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Mike Bake; two sisters-in-law, Geralyn Matenaer and Donna Matenaer; and a brother-in-law, David Matenaer.
The Matenaer family is especially thankful to the Horizon Hospice nurses for their compassionate care and the Courage Clinic at the Froedtert Cancer Center.
Private funeral services for Carol will be held.
Any donations to the Oconto Area Humane Society are appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.