Carol Kaufmann
Carol Kaufmann (nee Grunow) of West Bend and formerly of Bayside passed peacefully into eternal life on April 8, 2022, at the age of 74. As in life, her beloved soul mate and husband of over 50 years, Robert Kaufmann, was by her side. She is survived by Robert and their adoring children, Jennifer (Kevin) Kern and Scott Kaufmann. She was proud grandma to Nicholas, Katelyn, Brady, Jack, and Connor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Martha Grunow; and her sister Nancy Turk. Carol is survived by her sister Kathy (Glenn) Braun, and brother, Rick Grunow, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Born in Sheboygan, Carol was the third of four children. She was a gifted student and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with honors. She met Bob while attending Columbia Hospital School of Nursing where she was class president. After the two graduated, the couple was married in 1969 and moved to Bayside where they lived for 30 years and raised their two children. They later moved to West Bend, where they’ve resided for the last 16 years.
Carol was a recovery room nurse at Children’s Hospital where she wrote quality assurance programs that are used across the nation. She was an avid gardener and active in the community. Carol was more than just an amazing mother, wife, sister and friend - she was caring beyond comprehension. Her life revolved around her family, friends and garden. This love was evident to anyone she met, including the many patients she cared for in her 30 years as a registered nurse and the many friends she sponsored over the years at the West Bend Unity Club.
A memorial visitation will be held at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St. in West Bend, on Friday, April 15, from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s name to the Salvation Army or The Unity Club of West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.