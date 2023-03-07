DE PERE
Carol Lanham
June 21, 1944 - Feb. 22, 2023
Carol Lanham, 79, of De Pere passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Carol was born on June 21, 1944 in Markesan, the daughter of Vernon and Olive Balsiger.
She was married to James Muckerheide in 1967. She later married Thomas Lanham in Aurora, IL.
Carol graduated from Mount St. Mary College and went on to have a successful career in newspaper advertising.
She started her newspaper career at the West Bend News and then went on to The Beacon News in Aurora, IL. After The Beacon News she moved to Champaign, IL, where she worked at The News-Gazette. Her love of history also took her to volunteer at the Abraham Lincoln Museum in Springfield, IL. Her knowledge of Abraham Lincoln made her an exceptional tour guide.
Carol moved to Green Bay in 2010. She was an avid football enthusiast and worked part time at the Packers Hall of Fame. She had a vast knowledge of players, their careers, and their statistics. Carol loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking on the trails near her home. Carol was loved by so many and will be dearly missed by all who were blessed to have known her.
Carol is survived by her son Andrew Muckerheide (Amy) of De Pere, two grandchildren, Alexander and Hannah, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Olive Balsiger; her aunt Rachel and uncle Walt Balsiger; and cousins David and Jane Balsiger.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere, is assisting the family. To extend online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made for a memorial in Carol’s honor.