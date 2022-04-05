WEST BEND
Carol Lynne Barteck
Jan. 8, 1948 - March 31, 2022
Carol Lynne Barteck (nee Roller) age 74 years, of West Bend passed away on March 31, 2022, due to complications from cancer.
Carol was born on January 8, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Raymond and Norma Roller (Busch). She was united in marriage to Donald Barteck on October 16, 1982, at Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church in West Bend.
Carol enjoyed many activities in her life: gardening, working at the Muskego Food Pantry and running elections. Most of all she loved going to Green Lake Campground and spending time with all her friends. We also cannot forget how much she loved Christmas! Between her Santas, making fudge and decorating the house, Carol made the day very special for all her children and grandchildren.
Our most cherished memories were how much Carol loved her grandchildren: Alex, Jack, Toby, Nick, Abby, Sammy, Brooke, Deston, Nora, Katie and Seth. They will all miss her dearly.
Carol leaves behind many loved ones to cherish her memory including her husband of 39 years, Donald; her children, Robin (Juli) Pickering, Stephanie (Andy) Holtz, Michael (Emiley) Pickering, and Jennifer Woolley; her stepchildren, Laurie (Vince) Honningford and Todd (Linda) Barteck; her 11 grandchildren; 2 siblings, Pat Petras and Ray Roller; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Pickering; and brother-in-law, Sandy Petras.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with CarolÕs arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or the Muskego Food Pantry. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.