WEST BEND
Carol Mildred Bruggink
April 19, 1941 - Oct. 26, 2022
Carol Mildred Bruggink passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. She was 81 years old.
Carol was born April 19, 1941 in West Bend, the daughter of Robert Sr. and Rosella (Saueressig) Ostrander. She attended school in West Bend, graduating from West Bend High School in 1958, and went on to study at Patricia Stevens Career College with her lifelong friend Rosemary Seideman. She began working at West Bend Company as a model and secretary.
On April 1, 1961, she was united in marriage with Wayne Bruggink at Hingham Reformed Church.
Carol raised her children at the family farm in the town of Sherman, and in 1990, she began working at Acuity Insurance as a Filing Clerk where she stayed for over 20 years.
Carol was a member of Hingham Church, where she taught Sunday School for nearly four decades. She opened her home to teaching children about Jesus through the church's Backyard Evangelism program. She loved music, especially Christian music, and watching birds. She enjoyed sending out handwritten cards to her family and friends, and supportive letters to other parents who lost young children; every one included a Bible verse. She was compassionate, generous, had a wonderful sense of humor, and often laughed at herself. She was a devoted wife who loved and respected her husband, and cherished their Friday night Dairy Queen dates.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Wayne, and their children: Darrell (Beth) Bruggink, Davin (Yvonne) Bruggink and Dawn (Brian) Hansen; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Robert Ostrander Jr.; sisters Jane Weyer and Jean Welzien (Danny); brothers-in-law Roland (Kathy) Bruggink, Allen (Ruth) Bruggink and Harold Jr. 'Butch' (Suzzi) Bruggink; sisters-in-law Beverly Winninghoff and Lola (Ken) Lindow; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and son Dustin Bruggink.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00PM on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Hingham Church, W4390 Church Road in Hingham. All are welcome to join a livestream of the service on Carol's obituary page at www.wenigfh.com. The family will receive visitors at the church on Monday from 9:00AM-12:00PM. She will be laid to rest at Hingham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in her name for Hingham Church.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and the staff of The Waterford - West Bend for their compassionate and loving care.
Wenig Funeral Home - Oostburg (920-564-2771) is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.wenigfh.com for more information and online condolences.