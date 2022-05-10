WEST BEND
Carol Mog
Carol Mog, 81, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.
She was born to the late Lloyd and Jeanette Piper. On May 7, 1960, she was united in marriage to Gustave Mog in West Bend. She belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was on the church council. She worked as a legal secretary for Attorney Henry Renard and continued to work with him when he became the Family Court Commissioner for Washington County. Carol continued to work in the Family Court Commissioner’s office until she retired in 2006. She enjoyed playing games, crosswords, going to Door County annually with her daughters, and hanging out in the backyard with Gus.
Those whom Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Gus Mog; children, Vicki (Tony) Sobczak and Wendy (Keith) Braun; grandchildren, Gus Sobczak and Nicki Sobczak (fiancé Taylor Oren); brother, Lon (Bonnie) Piper; niece, Teri (Jeff) Piper-Thompson and son Charlie; nephew, Andy (Pam) Piper, and children Eli and Bella.
A private family service will be held. Carol will be buried at Washington County Memorial Park.
Memorials in Carol’s name to Kathy Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Association, or to the American Cancer Society are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Froedtert Cancer Centers, Froedtert Hospital in Menomonee Falls - 3rd floor, and Kathy Hospice-Horizon Home Care & Hospice for all of their help, compassion, and outstanding care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.