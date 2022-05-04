Carol (nee Trupke) Ross
November 7, 1932 - April 29, 2022
With love and gratitude, we celebrate the grace-filled life of Carol (nee Trupke) Ross, confident in her place among the saints surrounding her Lord and Savior!
Carol was born on November 7, 1932, to the late Charlie and Irma (nee Ahlers) Trupke, in the little red brick house on Washington Street, in Grafton. She was baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church on November 21, 1932. Carol graduated from Lutheran High School (Milwaukee) in 1950 where she enjoyed playing basketball. She married Ralph Ross on October 5, 1958. Carol and Ralph lived in West Bend and raised four children. On April 29, 2022 Carol’s earthly life ended and she went home to Christ. Her life was filled with adventure, joy, laughter, and dedication to faith and family.
Carol was an accomplished athlete, participating in bowling, tennis, softball and golf for many years and was an avid Packers and Badgers fan her entire life. She served as the head coach of the 7th/8th grade girls basketball team at St. John’s Lutheran School for 33 years. However, her ongoing passion was as a Bible class leader for a group that met in her home for over 50 years. Carol was also proud to be one of the founders of Living Word Lutheran High School, Jackson.
Loving survivors are her four children, Mary (Tom) Dwyer, Tom Ross, Wendy (Mark) Barnes, and K.C. (Debbie) Ross; grandchildren, Missie (Andy) Bradley, Megan Stoltz, Maren (Ross) Harms, Zach (Meagan) Barnes, Noah Barnes (Rebecca Armenta), Maggie (Cameron) Blegen, Savannah Ross (Zach Henn), and Karalyn Ross; great-grandchildren, Bjorn and Rowan Bradley, Huck and Wyeth Gladuestoltz, Oliver and Elliott Harms, Warren and Jay Blegen; and dear friends, Dorothy Barnes and Gracie Bell; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; sisters, Christine Wittenberg and Arlin Edmark; brothers-in-law, John Wittenberg and Royal Edmark; and son-in-law Jack Stoltz.
We will remember her with story upon story, saluting her strong will, stronger faith, quirky humor, and an occasional Manhattan.
Visitation will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Avenue, West Bend, on Friday May 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. All are invited to a luncheon following the service.
Family asks that if you attend, please do not dress in black, but in vibrant colors, since this is a celebration of Carol Ross’ grace-filled, vibrant life.
We would like to thank all the musicians who will be sharing their time and talents for the service.
A special thanks to the caregivers at Cedar Community for their genuine, compassionate care for our mom in her final weeks.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Living Word Lutheran High School, or a charity of your choosing.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Carol’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.