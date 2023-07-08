JACKSON
Carole A. Davis
Aug. 10, 1954 - July 5, 2023
Carole A. Davis (nee Richie), 68 years of Jackson, passed away July 5, 2023, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with plasma cell leukemia.
Carole was born on August 10, 1954, in Milwaukee to Fred and Rosalie (nee Andaloro) Richie. She married Brad Davis on December 7, 1974. He is, and will forever be, the love of her life.
Carole was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She had a love for flowers, gardening, animals, knitting, spending time by her pool, and traveling. All brought her joy every day.
She also impacted numerous lives in the West Bend community through her many years as the secretary at Fair Park Elementary School.
Carole is survived by her loving husband, Brad; her two sons, Steven (Julie) and Scott (Kristen); and her precious grandchildren Hailey, Ethan, Kendal, and Bradley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Rosalie Richie; brother David Richie Sr., and her treasured in-laws, Bernard and Margy Davis.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., with the celebration of life service at 12:00 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Ave, West Bend. Private inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) in her honor. Donations can be at the MMRF website: https://themmrf.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Froedtert Center for Advance Care, as well as all who have sent their thoughts and prayers to Carole and her family.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.