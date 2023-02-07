WEST BEND
Caroline Ann Barr
March 23, 1939 - Jan. 27, 2023
Caroline Ann Barr (nee Riley), 83, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2023.
Caroline was born March 23, 1939, in West Bend to the late William and Clara (nee Thill) Riley. Caroline was united in marriage to Ben Barr Jr. on December 4, 1971, at St. John of God in Farmington. Ben passed away on February 5, 2021. Caroline’s most precious gift was being a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She always had a ear to lend, a hand to hold, and baked goods for all.
Those left to cherish Caroline’s memory include her five children, Fred Kreis, Teri Lyn (Gerardo) Tamez, Tina (special friend, Charles) Kreis, Brenda (Randy) Simon, and Gail (Mike) Umbaugh; fourteen grandchildren, Freddie, Mikey, Kenny, Becky, Brock, Anthony, Christopher, Jennifer, Jessica, Cody, Sidney, Brittany, Jessi Leigh, and Kaylee; nine great-grandchildren, Danielle, Mackenzie, Shaun, Gage, Addisynne, Skylar, Delilah, Travis, and Everleigh; a brother, Gary (LouAnn) Riley; special niece, Patsy (Larry) Beal; many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her daughter Debra Lee; grandchildren, Brian Lee, Kent and Amber Baumgartner, and Benjamin; two sons-in-law, Kenneth Lee and Jamie Reseburg; three siblings, James Riley, Mary Schaldweiler, and Janice Theil.
A funeral service and burial for Caroline Barr have already taken place.
