WEST BEND
Carolyn A. Rode
August 26, 1941 - January 26, 2023
Carolyn A. Rode, age 81 of West Bend passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born August 26, 1941 to Gladys (Knudsen) and Gustav Rode in Kenosha.
Carolyn was an avid scuba diver, diver for Washington County Search & Rescue Team, constable for Washington County and enjoyed being on the water and traveling.
She is survived by her lifelong partner of 27 years, Cathy Petelle; children, Barbara (Joel), Jacob; and other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Dale; and two siblings.
Funeral services for Carolyn will be at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Phillip Funeral Home, with Pastor Frank Baiocchi officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.