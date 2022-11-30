IRONWOOD
Carolyn Dianne Niemi
July 10, 1941 - Nov. 26, 2022
Carolyn Dianne Niemi, 81, of Ironwood, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Carolyn was born on July 10, 1941, in Erwin Township, the daughter of Eugene and Ruth (Lipponen) Minkin. She graduated at the top of her class from A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer in 1959.
Carolyn worked as an assembler at West Bend Company, Master Lock in Milwaukee and Fox Point Sportswear in Ironwood, was a caregiver for Family Independence Agency and concluded her working career as a customer service representative at the Holiday Station Store in Ironwood.
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ironwood. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, reading, knitting, crocheting and quilting. She took pleasure in participating in her ancestral heritage as a volunteer at Little Finland, attending prayer services at local nursing homes and was always willing to help those in need.
Carolyn is survived by three children, Thomas J. Niemi, Lynn M. Niemi (Mark Schwanz) and Michael C. (Cindy) Niemi; two grandchildren, Jackie and Samantha; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Hailey, Danny, Jacob, Jayden and Skylar; a nephew, Darryl (Daphne) Minkin; and a very special friend, Sheri Lahti.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gerald Minkin; and her former husband, Clifford T. Niemi.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m., preceded by visitation at noon, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 111 S. Curry St., in Ironwood, with the Rev. Douglas Norquist officiating.
A committal service and interment will take place at the Sunset Acres Cemetery in Ironwood Township, in the spring.
Jerald Rocco, owner and manager of Lakeside Memorial Chapel Inc., in Wakefield, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please go to lakesidememorialchapel.com.