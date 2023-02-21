TOWN OF HARTFORD
Carolyn Joy Lepien
Nov. 9, 1942 - Feb. 17, 2023
Carolyn Joy Lepien (nee Falkenstein), age 80, of the Town of Hartford passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Kathy Hospice.
She was born to Harvey and Renora Falkenstein on November 9, 1942, in Hartford. Carolyn was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Huilsburg by the Rev. Walter Reineman, and was also married by him to Ned Lepien, her high school sweetheart, on August 24, 1963. They moved to their farm in the Town of Erin and lived there together for 59 years. Carolyn was a bookkeeper at Broan. She helped milk cows, fed calves and enjoyed gardening, especially her flowers.
Carolyn and Ned enjoyed snowmobiling with their family in their younger years, polka dancing and touring the countryside. Carolyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hartford.
Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Ned; son Scott (special friend, Carmen); grandchildren, Alexander, Emily, and Timothy; brothers, Gerald and Eugene (Jane) Falkenstein; sister-in-law, Janet Moldenhauer and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She is further survived by helpful neighbors, Ted and Ann Peters and family, Mike and Margaret Schultz, Vivian Brault, Andy and Tracey Lee, and Barb Williamson and her breakfast group, Jordan, Fue, Vivian, Barb, Jennette, and Linda.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Eric (2013); grandson, Mitchel; sisters-and-brothers-in-law, Sara Falkenstein, Marilyn (Orville) Schauer, Carol (Roger) Fink, and Marvin Moldenhauer.
Funeral services for Carolyn will be held Friday, February 24, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (738 Monroe Avenue, Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Cheryl Weaver officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 2:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.