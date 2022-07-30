HARTFORD
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn
Jan. 28, 1961 — July 24, 2022
Caryla Jean Tuxhorn (nee Henson), age 61 of Hartford passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in St. Louis, MO, on January 28, 1961. She lived there until 9th grade and moved to West Bend, graduating from West Bend East in 1979. She then graduated from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1983 with a degree in Speech Communications, serving as head of the University Speakers Bureau. After a successful career in sales, she married Guy Tuxhorn on August 19, 1995, and gave birth to their daughter, Carlynn, on September 24, 1997. They lived in Hartford near her beloved West Bend, from 1999 until her passing.
Caryla was a charismatic personality who really could sell, throw a party and tell a story. She was a devout Methodist and loved the Lord.
She is preceded in death by her father Walter E. Henson and is survived by her mother, Carleen M. Henson; brother, Brian A. Henson; husband, Guy A. Tuxhorn; and daughter, Carlynn A. Tuxhorn.
Memorial Service for Caryla will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 738 Monroe Ave., Hartford, WI 53027, with the Rev. Cheryl Weaver officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
A Memorial Service with Caryla’s inurnment will also take place Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, 5200 Lucas and Hunt Road (@ Highway 70), St. Louis, MO 63121, (314) 389-3500.
The Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027, (262) 673-9500 assisted the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.