WEST BEND
Catherine Grace Waldron (nee Olson)
March 25, 1956 — Feb. 3, 2023
Catherine Grace Waldron (nee Olson) of West Bend passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, surrounded by her beloved husband and daughter in Minnesota at the age of 66 years. She was born to William and Nancy Olson (nee Bumgardner) on March 25, 1956 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the first of seven children.
As a resident of the West Bend area in her childhood and adolescence years, she attended St. Anthony Catholic School in Menomonee Falls, Washington Drive Primary School and Old Field Middle School on Long Island, New York and Silverbrook Middle School in West Bend. She was a graduate from West Bend East High School with the Class of 1974. She went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned her degree in Linguistics. Soon thereafter she became an assistant professor teaching university students Spanish, French, German and English, as she was fluent in speaking and writing in four languages.
On December 10th, 1981, she married the love of her life, Steven C. Waldron. Their love and devotion to each other was known to all those who knew them.
Over the past 41 years, she resided with her husband, Steve, and daughter, Jessica, mostly in the greater Minneapolis, Minnesota, area and up to the time of her passing, and for several years she and her family also resided in Boca Raton, Florida.
The first of seven children in the Olson family, Catherine enjoyed being with her family and loved ones, helping others, reading novels, studying and contemplating matters of spirituality, angels, music, watching movies, traveling, art, fashion, interior design and decoration, shopping, and many of the finer things in life.
She was an avid reader of a vast array of topics and subject matters, and she especially enjoyed reading and writing poems, of which she had many of her favorite poems and phrases portrayed throughout her home.
Catherine lived her life as a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to all who knew her. Most exceptionally, she had a passionate devotion to her motherhood, and she was truly a “Mama Bear,” which is her enduring legacy.
She was a deeply loving, caring, thoughtful, highly intelligent, generous, dignified, talented, respected, moral, and ethical person with a sharp and witty sense of humor. Catherine held strong values, was strong-willed, highly principled, and was unwavering about her love and concern for all of her loved ones.
Survivors include her husband, Steve Waldron; her daughter, Jessica Waldron; her mother, Nancy Olson (nee Bumgardner); one sister; Nancy Mangan (nee Olson); and four Olson brothers: William “Allan,” Lawrence, Richard and Robert; Olson nieces Clara and Laura, Olson nephews Justin, David, Arin, Daniel, Samuel, Timothy; and Mangan nephews Gregory and Patrick, along with many other relatives and friends who loved her, respected her and admired her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Olson, and her sister, Mary Karen Wondrash (nee Olson).
Our family wants all to know how much Catherine was loved, that she had a positive and meaningful impact on the lives of her family, brothers, sisters, and friends, and that her life was a true grace and blessing. She was a beautiful woman with a beautiful soul, and words cannot describe how much she will be missed by all who knew her and who love her. She will forever remain in our hearts and in our memories.
We ask for prayers for our much beloved Catherine Grace, for the repose of her soul and her eternal rest in light, happiness and peace.