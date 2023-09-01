HARTFORD
Catherine Jean “Cathie” Engel
Sept. 25, 1951 - Aug. 28, 2023
Catherine Jean “Cathie” Engel (Olsen), age 71 years, of Hartford was called home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2023 at her home.
Cathie was born on September 25, 1951 in West Bend to Robert and Carmen Olsen (Boldig).
Cathie graduated from West Bend High School in 1969. She enjoyed listening to Rock-N-Roll music, reading novels, and cooking. Driving her car and singing along with the tunes cranked was one of her favorite pastimes. Visiting the family cottage on Waubee Lake was always a highlight of her summer. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Those Cathie leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Anthony “Tony” (Gretchen) Engel and Mariana “Mari” (Jeff) Tetzlaff, four grandchildren, Ethan and Elyse Engel & Analeigh and Weston Tetzlaff; four siblings, Carla Gengler, David (Beth) Olsen, Alan (Kathy) Olsen, and Andrea Olsen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Cathie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Ralph Gengler and great-nephew, Cayden Dwyer.
VISITATION: Cathie's family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
SERVICE: A Memorial Service in remembrance of Cathie will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Health Care Centers in Hartford and Oconomowoc, and the Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for their care and compassion over the past number of years.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with CathieÕs arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.