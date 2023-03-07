KEWASKUM
Cayden Nicholas Dwyer
April 15, 1999 - March 1, 2023
Cayden Nicholas Dwyer, age 23 years, of Kewaskum was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2023, due to a severe asthma attack.
Cayden was born on April 15, 1999 in West Bend to Matthew Dwyer and Krista Dwyer (nee Gengler).
Cayden’s hobbies were many and he lived his life like there was no tomorrow. He loved snowboarding and competed at a national level through the USASA - where he was often a top contender in his events. Cayden enjoyed baseball, football, basketball (GO BUCKS!), fishing, going Up North to the cottage on Waubee Lake, and anything outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with family and looked forward to special occasions and holidays. Most of all Cayden was a very proud and loving father of Bubba D.
Those Cayden leaves behind to cherish his memory include his son, Daxton “Bubba” Dwyer; maternal grandmother, Carla Gengler; paternal grandfather, John Dwyer III; mother, Krista Gengler; father, Matthew (fiancé Debbie Drexler) Dwyer; and sisters, Rylie Dwyer and Kaytlyn Dwyer. He is further survived by his uncle, John Dwyer IV; as well as cousins, other relatives and friends.
Cayden was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ralph Gengler; and paternal grandmother, Donna Dwyer (nee Graef).
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (140 N. 7th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor David and Cristy Schoob officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the church from 3:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
The family would like to thank the Kewaskum Police Department and emergency personnel for their care and compassion, along with the Washington County Medical Examiner’s kindness and professionalism during this difficult time.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cayden’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.