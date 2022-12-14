WEST BEND
Cecilia ‘Ceil’ Hoppa
May 16, 1934 — Dec. 12, 2022
Cecilia “Ceil” Hoppa (nee Danczyk), age 88, of West Bend put the stamp on her last Christmas card before passing away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022.
She was born on May 16, 1934, to Bernard and Angeline (nee Dulak) Danczyk and grew up on the family farm near Stevens Point. On Thanksgiving Day in 1954, she met the love of her life, Bernard “Bernie” Hoppa at her grandmother’s funeral. They married on September 5, 1959, and moved to Milwaukee. A few years later they settled in West Bend where they made their home. Bernie and Ceil were able to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before Bernie passed away on October 10, 2019.
Ceil spent many years as a homemaker and will be remembered for cooking delicious meals, sewing clothes for her children, and always having beautifully planted flowers. Her children have fond memories of coming home to the aroma of freshly baked cookies or admiring a perfectly decorated cake. Ceil was meticulous in everything she did and would never be found without her make-up on and dressed as if she were ready to go to church. She enjoyed many years of bowling with her friends and volunteered often at St. Mary’s Church. She worked many years at Exacto Spring Corp. where she met several lifelong friends. You could always count on Ceil to give you the results of the Brewers game. She adored her children and grandchildren and kept every photo and greeting card.
Ceil is survived by her daughters, Geralynn (Rob) McElhatton, Karla (Mike) Graskey, both of West Bend, and her son Gerard (Jackie) of Granite Bay, CA. She has four precious grandchildren, Kyle (special friend Megan Lemke) and Quinn (special friend Emily Kraus) McElhatton, Madeline Hoppa and Gavin Graskey. She is also survived by her sister Regina Ecklund of West Bend and brothers Norbert (Ann Marie) Danczyk of Janesville and Dennis Danczyk of Stevens Point. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law Adeline Danczyk and Jeanette Danczyk of Stevens Point, Rita Hoppa of Orlando, FL, Juanita Lemancik of Plover and Marie Hoppa of Sussex. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Bernie; her parents, her in-laws, Edward and Frances Hoppa; brothers Casmier (Eileen) Danczyk, David Danczyk, Raymond (Josephine) Danczyk, Harry Danczyk and Clarence Danczyk; brothers- in-law Fred Ecklund, Frederick Hoppa, Paul Hoppa and Edmund Lemancik and her sister-in-law, Ruth Danczyk. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 406 Jefferson St, West Bend. Father Kevin Harmon will be officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 until 11:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Ceil’s name to Helping Hands Healing Hooves in Cedarburg. This is a nonprofit therapeutic equine assisted riding program, enjoyed by her youngest grandson Gavin.
A special thank-you to the entire staff at Cedar Community for their loving care for Ceil and their support for our family.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.