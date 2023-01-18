Celine M. Wanke
December 14, 1931 - January 13, 2023
Celine M. Wanke (nee Ellenbecker) was born to eternal life on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Frankfort,the daughter of the late Clarence and Marie (nee Decker) Ellenbecker on December 14, 1931. Celine was raised in Dorchester with her 12 siblings. She married the love of her life, Ervin J. Wanke, on May 20, 1950, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Athens. They later lived in Butler and Kewaskum.
Celine absolutely loved being with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, drawing, bingo, and scratch tickets. Cooking was something she loved, it brought her family together and that is what made her the happiest. She was a kind and giving person, her mothering instinct made her a foster parent for children in Butler and special needs adults.
Celine was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church and volunteered to cook meals with the Butler Lions Club for many of their fundraisers.
Celine is survived by her children Michael Wanke, Marlene (Daniel) Herriges, Dorene (John Van Cleave) Burton, Jeannette (John) McLeer, Kevin (Christine) Wanke, Joan (Brian) Brown, and Cindy (Todd) Giese; grandchildren Ryan Wanke, Scott (Wendy) Muckerheide, Stacy (James) Henricks, Carla (Tyler Barrett, Christina (Matt) Noble, Shannon (Michele) Burton, Joseph (Mike) McLeer, Jenny (Sean) Meade, Travis (Samantha) Wanke, Cassandra (J.J.) Kneifl, Benjamin Wanke, and Wyatt Giese; 17 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren plus one on the way. She is further survived by siblings Floyd (Joanne) Ellenbecker, Roger Ellenbecker, Adele Reidel, Joyce Ampe, and David Ellenbecker; son-in-law Chuck Muckerheide. Celine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin; daughter Diane Muckerheide; son Daniel Wanke; daughter-in-law Sandra Wanke; seven siblings, son-in-law Penny Burton, and other relatives.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m., with a 3:00 p.m. prayer at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend. A second visitation will be held on Monday, January 23, from 10:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St. Kewaskum. Burial will take place following at 1:00 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
A special thank-you to Preceptor Home Health & Hospice.
Most of all she was one of God’s special angels put on this earth, to bring joy and happiness into so many lives. She will be missed by those who have been blessed to know her.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.