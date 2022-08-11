Charles ‘Chuck’ E. Bernarde
April 16, 1945 — Aug. 5, 2022
Charles “Chuck” E. Bernarde, age 77, of Hartford, Wisconsin, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at his home.
He was born on April 16, 1945, in Milwaukee, to the late Theodore and Delores (nee Schmidt) Bernarde.
Chuck attended St. Nazarene Seminary for two years before graduating from Menomonee Falls High. On June 3, 1967, he married Mardell “Mardi” (nee Heppe). He was a builder in the West Bend area and a member of the West Bend Builders Association.
Chuck was a loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His family was everything to him. He was an avid hunter, and enjoyed fishing and golfing with his family and friends. He loved to joke. He was known for christening everyone with a new nickname and used it from that day forward!
Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mardi; son Dan; daughter Tricia Hoehn; grandchildren Alaina, Jake and Jared Bernarde, Amanda and Jocelyn Hoehn, Julie Bernarde and Jennifer McInnis; honorary grandkids, Keagan and Jaedyn McInnis and Tanner Kons; siblings Sandra (Bill) Gierach, Richard (Anna) Bernarde, Susan Lederhause and Dorthy (Dale) Dahlen; sisters-inlaw Sandy Bernarde and Luann Klodsik; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Michael John Bernarde and James Bernarde; sister Judy Clark; brothers-in-law Gene Clark, Lee Lederhause and Jim Heppe; niece Amy Beth Gierach; son-in-law James Hoehn; mother-in-law Dolores Heppe; and father-in-law Robert Heppe.
A memorial Mass will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Wednesday, August 17, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are appreciated to the St Peter Building Improvement Fund (208 E. Washington St., Slinger, WI 53086). Chuck spent a lifetime building and this would really bring him joy!
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion. Also Dr. Gajic, Dr. Burfeind, Dr. Shreenivas, Tracy Kerten and the Team at Precision Medicine Froedtert.
A very special thank you to all the family and friends who touched our lives on this journey showering us with your love, prayers and support. God Bless You All.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend, 262-338-2050, is assisting the family. Visit online at www.phillipfuneralhome.com.