KEWASKUM
Charles Henry 'Chuck’ Kirchner
Oct. 12, 1938 - March 24, 2022
Charles Henry 'Chuck' Kirchner, age 83 years, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on March 24, 2022, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum with his wife, Pinky, holding his hand.
Chuck was born on October 12, 1938, in Kewaskum to Henry and Esther (Herman) Kirchner. The family moved to West Bend, and Chuck attended West Bend Schools and graduated High School in 1956. He joined the United States Navy in 1956, where he was an aviation electrician until he was honorably discharged in 1959. Chuck was united in marriage to Colleen 'Pinky' Humbel on December 13, 1958, at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend.
After returning from the Navy, he joined his father at Kirchner Electric, and retired in 2005. Chuck was on call for the city of West Bend to repair 'stop and go' lights from 1998-2012. He was a member of the city of West Bend Electrical Board for 31 years.
As a young boy, Chuck was the batboy for the West Bend Lithia baseball team and for the Allenton Sporting baseball team. Later he would be an umpire for West Bend Little and Senior Leagues, and played ball in a church league. He also loved his Brewers.
Chuck was an avid hunter, fisherman, snowmobiler, camper, and antiquer. Along with being an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed bowling for over 20 years with his high school friends. He and Pinky enjoyed traveling; cruises; and trips to Hawaii, England, Ireland, and the casino.
Chuck especially enjoyed attending grandchildren’s sporting events and was always there to cheer them on.
Those Chuck leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years, Pinky; three children, Michael Kirchner, Mark (Mary) Kirchner, and Candace (Paul) Anderson; grandchildren, Heidi (Brad) Stockhausen, Stacy (Derek) Swift, Ashley (Zachery Block) Kirchner, Zachery Kirchner, Mikayla Kirchner, Henry Anderson, Larsen Anderson, and Francesca Anderson; great-grandchildren, Andrew Guzlecki, Austin Guzlecki, and Reid Stockhausen. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Marian Humbel (Rodebaugh); daughter-in-law, Julia Kirchner; and granddaughter, Michelle Gillespie.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (140 N. Seventh Ave., West Bend, WI 53095).
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at Church from 3:30 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park on Saturday.
Memorials in Chuck’s name can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church (West Bend), Cedar Hospice, or Kettle Moraine Gardens.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Cedar Hospice for their care and compassion. These people include: Casey, Carolyn, Carol, Angie, Jenny, Dori, Crystal and Kelly.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Chuck’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.