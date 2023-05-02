WEST BEND
Charles Hugh Wilfer Sr.
May 27, 1934 - April 29, 2023
Charles Hugh Wilfer Sr. of West Bend, was called home to his Lord on Saturday, April 29, 2023, one month shy of 89 years, surrounded by his loving family.
Chuck was born on May 27, 1934, in Milwaukee to the late Edward and Minerva (nee Bates) Wilfer, later moving to Newburg. Chuck graduated from West Bend High School Class of 1952 where he met and married the love of his life, Darlis (nee Justman) on July 18, 1953, at Trinity Lutheran Church West Bend. They lived on and managed a pheasant farm before working at Wisconsin Electric for 40 years. He also worked part time at Dick’s Pizza as a kitchen chef where he made, delivered (and ate) the best pizzas in town! Weekends he worked part time for Paul Matenaer’s Garage as a mechanic or drove West Bend Taxi. Chuck transferred to Wisconsin Electric in northern Wisconsin where he and wife, Darlis, lived from 1982 to 2003, then moved back to West Bend to be closer to family. While in Phelps, they loved the lake home with fishing, hunting, swimming and enjoying God’s beautiful nature. Chuck enjoyed gardening, working outdoors, playing sheepshead and cribbage.
They were faithful members of Pioneer Lake Lutheran Church, forming lifetime friendships. To escape the northern Wisconsin winters, they ventured to Gulf Shores, AL from 1994-2020, developing many wonderful Wisconsin Snobird Club friendships. Chuck was the proud organizer of the WI Snobird Sheepshead Club for many years. Chuck was excited to travel often to Germany/Europe. In 2012 he reconnected with his violin-making Wilfer family that his grandfather immigrated 1660’s.
Chuck was always a devout family man with a strong Christian faith. He was loved very much by all his family and many friends and people with whom he crossed paths during his lifetime. He touched the lives of so many people positively throughout his life and tried to share knowledge with others that would help them in many ways. He never missed the chance to help one of his children if there was an opportunity. Family was of greatest importance to him, always being a wonderful husband, father and Opa. Chuck and Darlis did everything together and shared a very strong love for one another. Chuck (Dad and Opa) will be forever missed by all of his friends and family and will cherish the years and lifelong memories we had during his life.
Those Chuck Sr. leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 70 years, Darlis: five children, Terri (Joerg) Kramer, Lauri Schmitt (Chris Wolter), Debbi (Rocky) Brooks, Charles Jr. (Debbie) Wilfer, Mike Wilfer; 12 grandchildren, Jens (Danielle) Kramer, Stefan (Lindsay) Kramer, Kelly Schmitt (Chris Jain), Katie Schmitt (Terry Joost), Crystal Schmitt, Roxanne (Daniel) Colwell, Rachel (Devon) Lavoy, Abbey (Todd) Wright, Charles III (Emily) Wilfer, Bret Wilfer, Kyle Wilfer, Ryan Wilfer; 17 GREAT-grandchildren, Lukas/Grayson/Kody/Jonah Kramer, Ruby Kramer, Emma Hahn, Teagan/Brooks/Adrienne Colwell, Nathan/Anthony Lavoy, Ben/Maggie Wright, Maya/Charles IV/Macie Wilfer, Kyrie Wilfer; sister Karen Larson, sisters-in-law Lolly Rose and Connie Falk, brother-in-law Paul Justman; nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends in Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joanne (Irv) Yaggie; brother, Gene (Jackie) Wilfer; brothers-in-laws John Larson, Dick Rose, Jim Falk; half-brother, Edward Wilfer.
VISITATION: Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 9:30-11:45 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church West Bend.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 12:00 noon. Burial to follow in Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family thanks The Kathy Hospice for their care and compassion along with Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service for Chuck’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.