WEST BEND
Charles Nathan Kenney
Oct. 4, 1941 — Dec. 26, 2022
Charles “Chuck” Kenney, 81, of West Bend passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, from medical issues related to Parkinson’s disease. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 59 years, Jeanne Edmonds Kenney; his son, Mark (Diane); daughter, Christi (Dave); son-in law Peter; granddaughters Ashley, Katie, Haley, Meredith, Ava, Ella; grandsons Kyle and Ben; and his sister, Vera Abbott. Chuck’s daughter Jennifer preceded him in death as well as his parents, Gilbert and Myrtle (Weatherford) Kenney, and his other siblings Ronald, Harold, Paul and Carolyn.
Chuck was born on October 4, 1941, on a farm in Cutler, Ohio. He studied chemistry at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, graduating in 1963. He earned an MBA from Duquesne University in 1972.
Chuck had a long career at US Steel in Pittsburgh, PA, working as a chemist in the coking and steel plants. He transitioned to sell very specialized chemicals to research institutions in the northeastern portion of the U.S., retiring in 2010.
Chuck was devoted to his family and since retirement has moved to be near his family. He moved in 2012 with his wife, Jeanne, to Boston, MA, to help his daughter Jennifer and her family (Peter, Kyle, and Ben) while Jennifer battled metastatic breast cancer. In 2018, he moved to West Bend to be near his daughter Christi and her family (Dave, Ashley, Haley, Ella, and Ava). Chuck had a love for the open air, was a lifelong fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, golf, and BMW cars. Finally, Chuck was a handyman. Neat and exact, he could be found fixing or building things at his home, even a wood-paneled room for his wife’s sewing hobby. If he visited his son or daughters, he would always ask if there were projects to be done and, if so, he would be doing them. He will be dearly missed by all.
Services will be private for the family. Remembrances can be left at Phillip Funeral Homes website, www.phillipfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinsons.org.