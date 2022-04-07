WEST BEND
Charlie ‘Chuck’ Patrick Meyer
August 27, 1941 - April 5, 2022
Charlie “Chuck” Patrick Meyer, age 80, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 5, 2022, at his home in West Bend. He was born on August 27, 1941, to Merlin and Laverne (nee Kennedy) Meyer. Charlie enjoyed spending time with family and friends talking sports, general topics and stories. Charlie was never without an opinion or comment on any topic. He enjoyed the bond of family, friends and liked to get under your skin. Spending time with his friends poking fun at each other was tops on his list. Although he poked fun he was always quick to buy you your next drink.
Charlie was a proud machinist for the Gehl company for 42 years where he made many friends. Many years Charlie took his softball team and family from ballpark to ballpark. The family travels and knowledge of Wisconsin geography was based upon where the community had a softball field. The teams that Charlie coached were highly competitive and competed in state and national championships. Charlie was the inaugural winner of the Roman “Doc” Gonering contribution to West Bend softball award.
Charlie is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years - Charlie and Olivia’s 60th wedding anniversary would have been June 30, 2022 - Olivia (nee Poppe) Meyer; children Randy “Humphrey” (Amy) Meyer, Sally (Michael) Wiatrowski; grandchildren Mark, Brian, Owen Meyer, Sophia and Eva Wiatrowski; brother Jeff Meyer of Beaver Dam. He is further survived by other relatives, nieces, nephews and friends.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin and Laverne Meyer; and his two sisters, Marva Jolma and Merle Ann Henke.
A memorial service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with John C. Bass presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, April 11, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.