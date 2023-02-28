Charlotte Marie Moratz
Feb. 15, 1935 — Feb. 23, 2023
Charlotte Marie Moratz (nee Betthauser), age 88, found comfort and peace in the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 23, 2023, after a short stay in hospice.
Charlotte was born in La Crosse on February 15, 1935, to Frederic and Helen (nee Wurtzel) Betthauser. She proudly graduated from Aquinas High School in La Crosse and later moved to Hartford. She met and fell in love with Henry J. Moratz Jr. They were wed at St. Kilian Catholic Church on September 13, 1958. Charlotte and Henry were blessed with two sons, Steven and Gregory.
Charlotte previously raised hybrid roses and enjoyed spending time up north at their cottage. She was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers, holding season tickets since 1961 - and yes, they attended the Ice Bowl! Charlotte also enjoyed reading, golfing, gardening, crafts, fishing, meeting at Senior Friends, and of course, spending time with her family. Charlotte was a woman of faith, belonging to St. Kilian’s Catholic Church for over sixty years and was a longtime member of their Daughters of Isabella.
Charlotte worked at Libby’s for nine years and then was a demand deposit manager at Hartford Savings Bank, finally retiring in her late 60s.
Those who predeceased Charlotte include her beloved husband of 51 years, Henry; her parents; her siblings, Margaret (Ralph) Cina, Robert, and Richard (Judy); parents-in-law, Henry (Laura) Moratz; sisters-in-law, Donna and Rose Marie Betthauser; and siblings- in-law, Kenneth (Arlene) Moratz, Eunice (George) Lehner, and Russell Moratz.
Charlotte is survived by her sons, Steven (Patrice) and Gregory (Christina) Moratz; grandchildren, Aaron (fiancée, Alicia) all of Hartford, and Katherine (Derek) Brackel; and great-grandchild, Christian Brackel, of North Dakota. She is further survived by her siblings in La Crosse, Frederick, Donald, and Mary (Vernon “Butch) Benson; and her sister-in-law, Rose Betthauser of Hartford.
Mass of Christian burial for Charlotte will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State Street, Hartford with the Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Interment will follow by procession to St. Kilian Catholic Cemetery in Hartford.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 3, 2023, 4:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027.
* Additional visitation will be held Saturday before Mass at the church from 10:00 a.m.- 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Medical Center Foundation of Hartford, the Washington County Humane Society, or St. Kilian Catholic Church of Hartford would be appreciated.
The Moratz family would like to thank Aurora Medical Centers in Hartford and Summit, Crossroads Care Center in Mayville, and St. Croix Hospice of Fond du Lac for their compassionate and attentive care of mom during her last weeks. You made her final journey as painless and pleasant as possible.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500.
Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.