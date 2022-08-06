WEST BEND
Cheryl Larsen
December 16, 1949 - August 2, 2022
Cheryl Ann Larsen (nee Jarmusz) of West Bend, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away August 2, 2022. She was the dear wife of Gale Will, loving mother of Eric (Jennifer) and Michael Larsen; stepmother to Jeremy (Tawnya) Baxter, Franklin Baxter and Michael Will. She was proud grandmother of Abby, Joey, Ryann, MacKenzie, Hunter and Jake; great-grandma to Sebastian and other grand and great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.