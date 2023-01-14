Cheryl Lee Eberhardt
January 23, 1957 - Jan. 12, 2023
Cheryl Lee Eberhardt (nee Cardarelle) went to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the age of 65, into the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus.
Cheryl was born January 23, 1957, in West Bend, the daughter of Donald and Jeanette (nee Mintzlaff) Cardarelle. She attended and graduated from West Bend High School in 1975. Cheryl married Jerome Eberhardt at St. John’s Lutheran Church on May 8, 1982.
Cheryl attended MPTC Fond du Lac and completed Computer Operations in 1977. She was employed at Enger Kress and later in her life at Walmart.
Cheryl loved a good joke and was gentle, loving, and kind to everyone she met. She especially enjoyed her arts and crafts, her 2 cats Tiger and Puddin, and spending time with her family.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Jerome, of 39 years; her siblings Deb (Mike) Reindl, Randy (Donna), Bob (Patti), Gary (Jody), and Bill Cardarelle; brothers-in-law Dan (Jeny), David, and Ron (Karen) Eberhardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, mother- and father-in-law, brother Jim, and sister-in-law Mary Hilliard.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. Pastor David Nieman will be officiating. The interment will be held at Washington County Memorial Park following services. In lieu of flowers donations to the Threshold would be greatly appreciated, as she was an employee of the Threshold for many years.
A special thank-you to Dr. Smale, Dr. Olaffson, the ICU nurses at West Bend Froedtert Hospital Staff, Autumn Oaks staff in Slinger, and The Kathy Hospice Staff.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.