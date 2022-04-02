WEST BEND
Cheryll J. DuFour
July 21, 1941 — March 30, 2022
Cheryll J. DuFour (nee Milbauer), age 80, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. She was born July 21, 1941, in Tigerton, and moved to Milwaukee at an early age. Cheryll graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1959. She worked at various jobs including Pick Automotive and Briggs & Stratton before choosing to become a stay-at-home mother. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and bird watching. Cheryll spent endless hours teaching her excellent cooking skills to her grandchildren. Her special meals will be greatly missed.
Her passion was quilting. She enjoyed the challenge and was very proud of her quilts. Cheryll would often gift them to family and friends for special occasions.
Cheryll had a great sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew her.
Cheryll is survived by her husband, Terry, whom she has been with since 1973; 3 children: Lori Bjorkman of Wimberly, TX, Lisa Piper of Fond du Lac and Lance (Sue) Thorgerson of Gilbert, AZ; 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Garrett, Mandy, Brandon, Emmalee, Paige, Samuel and Maxwell. and her great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother Wayne (Heidi) Milbauer of Kipling, NC; brother-in-law: Kim (Lorrie) DuFour of Chugiak, AK; and sister-in-law: Sally VanLannen of Green Bay; and her cousin Leila Zingler of West Bend, as well as other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Norma and Lester Lewin.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Episcopal Church in West Bend with the funeral Mass beginning at 1:00 p.m. Cheryll’s nephew, the Rev. Matthew DuFour, will preside. Burial will follow in Washington County Memorial Park. Memorials to the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome. com.