WEST BEND
Christina Jean Reible
January 29, 2022 – October 6, 2022
Christina Jean Reible was called home to Jesus on Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born on January 29, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend, the beloved daughter of Ryan Reible and Abigail Kaye. She was a squirmy wormy baby and loved playing with her three brothers.
Those left behind to cherish her smile include her parents; her brothers, Tucker, Titus, and Thaddeus; maternal grandparents, Kara Laswell and Jason Ahrens; maternal great-grandparents, Beverly and Mearl Laswell and Sandra and John Ahrens; two aunts, Samantha Ahrens and Mirella Ahrens; two uncles, Sebastian (Emily) Ahrens and Thaddeus Ahrens; great-uncle and aunt, Bruce and Tracie Black; and her god mother, Tabitha Brown.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Christina Marion Reible; maternal great-grandmother, Beatrice Oswalt; and great-uncle Linden Jacobs.
A time of gathering will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W Washington St West Bend, WI. 54935
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
