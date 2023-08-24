WEST BEND
Christine A. Naus
August 22, 1953 - August 21, 2023
Christine A. Naus, 69, of West Bend passed away on August 21, 2023, at Froedtert Wauwatosa Hospital.
Christine was born on August 22, 1953, in Corpus Christie, Texas, the daughter of Carl and Audrey (nee Herman) Duenkel. On August 4, 1986, she was united in marriage to Kurt Naus. Christine was employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher for numerous years.
Those Christine leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, Kurt; two step-children, James (Michelle) Naus and Michael Naus; three step-grandchildren, Connor, Ethan, and Ryan Naus; a sister-in-law, Abbe Duenkel (John Van de Vreugde); other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Christine was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Heiting, and a brother, Michael Duenkel.
In honor of Christine’s wishes, no services will be held.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Christine’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.