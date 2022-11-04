Christine Kujawa
March 20, 1946 - November 1, 2022
Christine Kujawa (Nee Goetzke), entered into eternal life on November 1, 2022. She was born on March 20, 1946, to Betty and George Goetzke.
Chris leaves behind the love of her life, her husband of 55 years, Bill Kujawa. She was a loving mother to her three children, Ron (late Beccee) Kujawa, John (Haruka) Kujawa, and Jennie (Dean) Schmidt. Chris is further survived by her grandchildren, Emma and Millie Kujawa, Vincent Kujawa, and Abbie, Chloe, and Lukas Schmidt. She will be greatly missed by her brother Tom (Nancy) Goetzke; her sisters-in-law, Patty Kujawa (Fred Malesevich), Sandy (Greg) Nyffeler, and Cindy (Tony) Russo. Chris will be fondly remembered by other special nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Cheryl Havican.
Chris, with her infectious smile and positive energy, touched so many lives. She enjoyed many hobbies that showcased her artistic talents and loved to travel for her work. As a blessed kidney transplant recipient of eight years, she was able to enjoy the many milestones of all her grandchildren.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 Hwy 75 Hartford, WI 53037) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Thursday, November 10, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Chris’ memory to Donate Life America. https://www.donatelife.net/.
A special thank-you to the ICU medical team at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call
262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.