MEQUON
Cindy Rae Doers
May 2, 1968 - Feb. 7, 2023
Ms. Cindy Doers of Mequon, formerly of Port Washington, passed away at Silver Springs Adult Family Home in Mequon early Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023. She was 54 years old.
Cindy was born in Port Washington on May 2, 1968, daughter of Victor and Carolyn “Pat” (nee Preisler) Doers. She attended school in West Bend and graduated from West Bend West High School in 1988.
Ms. Doers was an assembler at The Threshold, a sheltered workshop in the area. She was named “Employee of the Year” in 2011.
Cindy was very involved with Special Olympics and held medals in swimming, bowling and bocce ball. She was a vibrant, happy, outgoing individual and loved people. She had a special sense of humor. Cindy was usually the cheerleader in any room and spread her natural positivity to others every day. She was passionate about coloring and had completed many books full of bright pictures. Cindy also loved music and was partial to listening to Elvis.
Survivors include her stepmother, Susan Doers of Theresa; brother, Randy (Mary) Doers of McFarland; sisters Sharon (the late Donald) Carpenter of West Bend, Vicki (Alejandro) Montanez, also of West Bend and Dotty (Dave) Broughton of Fredonia.
Cindy is further survived by 18 nieces and nephews, and brother-in-law Marvin Young. She was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn “Pat;” father, Victor; sister Linda Young; and nephew Zach Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington. Pastor Jeff Hesse will preside. Cindy will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Port Washington, beside her parents. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, February 14, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11:30 a.m.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the LVS Center in West Bend or to Special Olympics.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Silver Springs for the wonderful, compassionate care they have given Cindy over the years.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.